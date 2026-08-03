Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,957 Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,957 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,919 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 568,477 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 273.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,492 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 115,284 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $665.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.23%.Steven Madden's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is 42.21%.

Key Stories Impacting Steven Madden

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.44, above the $0.33 analyst consensus and up from $0.20 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to $665.9 million, beating estimates of approximately $635.4 million. Steven Madden Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $0.44, above the $0.33 analyst consensus and up from $0.20 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to $665.9 million, beating estimates of approximately $635.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 outlook was raised: Steven Madden increased its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS expectations following the quarterly rebound. Current EPS guidance is $2.05 to $2.15, with revenue guidance near $2.8 billion, supporting the view that demand and profitability are improving. SHOO Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat

Steven Madden increased its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS expectations following the quarterly rebound. Current EPS guidance is $2.05 to $2.15, with revenue guidance near $2.8 billion, supporting the view that demand and profitability are improving. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target from $50 to $55 and assigned an “Outperform” rating. Needham also reiterated its “Buy” rating with a $52 target, citing the earnings beat and margin recovery. Steven Madden Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target from $50 to $55 and assigned an “Outperform” rating. Needham also reiterated its “Buy” rating with a $52 target, citing the earnings beat and margin recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, indicating generally favorable sentiment but not unanimous conviction.

Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, indicating generally favorable sentiment but not unanimous conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Steven Madden declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11. The dividend provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of about 1.8%.

Steven Madden declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11. The dividend provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of about 1.8%. Negative Sentiment: The EPS guidance range has a midpoint of $2.10, slightly below the current analyst consensus of $2.12, which could limit upside if future results do not exceed expectations.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,574,848. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Featured Stories

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