Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $193,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $512.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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