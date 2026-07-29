Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,001,581 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,771 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,001,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of PagSeguro Digital worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the company's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $529,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 25,946 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Autonomous Res cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagSeguro Digital

In other PagSeguro Digital news, insider Da Silva Ricardo Dutra sold 25,000 shares of PagSeguro Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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