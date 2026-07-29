Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 112,305 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $122,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 153,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,193,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $359.30. The firm has a market cap of $957.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here