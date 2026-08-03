Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 157,333 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 1,031.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,580 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 157,333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mattel worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 107.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,159,405 shares of the company's stock worth $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,726 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Mattel by 1,323.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 242,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mattel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,845 shares of the company's stock worth $160,591,000 after buying an additional 783,102 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 810,970 shares of the company's stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 543,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Key Headlines Impacting Mattel

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel promoted Roberto Stanichi to president, chief marketing and brand officer, expanding his responsibility for global brands and marketing. The move could improve coordination across Barbie, Hot Wheels and other franchises and support international brand growth. Mattel Promotes Roberto Stanichi to President, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

Mattel promoted Roberto Stanichi to president, chief marketing and brand officer, expanding his responsibility for global brands and marketing. The move could improve coordination across Barbie, Hot Wheels and other franchises and support international brand growth. Positive Sentiment: New and collectible product activity remains active, including Hot Wheels releases, a Nightmare Before Christmas Monster High doll, Holiday Barbie and KPop Demon Hunters dolls. These launches may support seasonal sales and demonstrate continued use of Mattel’s entertainment and licensing portfolio. Monster High Doll Launch

New and collectible product activity remains active, including Hot Wheels releases, a Nightmare Before Christmas Monster High doll, Holiday Barbie and KPop Demon Hunters dolls. These launches may support seasonal sales and demonstrate continued use of Mattel’s entertainment and licensing portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter earnings, with Hot Wheels momentum, digital gaming performance and improving retailer conditions identified as potential revenue drivers. However, margin pressure and the strength of the consumer recovery remain key questions. Mattel Q2 Earnings Preview

Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter earnings, with Hot Wheels momentum, digital gaming performance and improving retailer conditions identified as potential revenue drivers. However, margin pressure and the strength of the consumer recovery remain key questions. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of a scramble over the Barbie sequel highlight both significant franchise value and execution risk. A successful follow-up could generate future licensing and toy demand, but delays or production uncertainty may postpone that opportunity. There’s a Scramble Underway Over a Barbie Sequel

Reports of a scramble over the Barbie sequel highlight both significant franchise value and execution risk. A successful follow-up could generate future licensing and toy demand, but delays or production uncertainty may postpone that opportunity. Negative Sentiment: The leadership change and sequel reports do not yet provide evidence of incremental earnings, leaving investors focused on whether Mattel can convert brand activity into stronger sales and margins. That lack of a clear near-term catalyst may be weighing on the shares ahead of results.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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