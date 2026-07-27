Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 69,668 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 0.7% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ASML worth $448,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,757.09 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,754.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,526.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wall Street Zen raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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