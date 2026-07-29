Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 8,662 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,477 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $42,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,251,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $258,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the period. Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,882 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $184.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here