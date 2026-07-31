Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 93,545 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,333 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,545 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Enerflex worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Enerflex by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:EFXT opened at $22.07 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.26 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Enerflex's payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enerflex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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