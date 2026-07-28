Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $100.44 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,509 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $100,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.2%

TEL stock opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $205.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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