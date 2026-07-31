Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,489 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 162,545 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,352,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,110 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,138 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 269,203 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE:CDE opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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