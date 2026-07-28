Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $77.90 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 2,018,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.35% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $77,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 458,744 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 149,384 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,267,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $4,607,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Gladden acquired 9,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,726.98. This represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.7%

XRAY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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