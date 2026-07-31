Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 176.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 94,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $63,009,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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