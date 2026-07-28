Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $54.69 Million in AECOM $ACM

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644,734 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $54,686,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of AECOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in AECOM by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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AECOM Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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