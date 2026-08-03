Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $94.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $168.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $171.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $135.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Key Headlines Impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target from $200 to $120, Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst ratings

Despite lowering its price target from $200 to $120, Truist Financial maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its target from $145 to $135 but retained an Overweight rating, indicating analysts continue to see longer-term value in SiteOne despite near-term operating challenges. The Fly analyst ratings

KeyCorp cut its target from $145 to $135 but retained an rating, indicating analysts continue to see longer-term value in SiteOne despite near-term operating challenges. Neutral Sentiment: SiteOne’s earnings call highlighted mixed demand trends and cost pressures. Revenue increased approximately 4.7% year over year to $1.53 billion, but management’s outlook remains constrained by an uneven landscaping market and expense pressures. SiteOne Q2 2026 earnings call summary

SiteOne’s earnings call highlighted mixed demand trends and cost pressures. Revenue increased approximately 4.7% year over year to $1.53 billion, but management’s outlook remains constrained by an uneven landscaping market and expense pressures. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share were $3.14, below the $3.36 consensus estimate, while revenue also narrowly missed expectations of $1.54 billion. The earnings shortfall prompted investors to reassess near-term growth and margin prospects. Analysts cut forecasts after Q2 results

Second-quarter earnings per share were $3.14, below the $3.36 consensus estimate, while revenue also narrowly missed expectations of $1.54 billion. The earnings shortfall prompted investors to reassess near-term growth and margin prospects. Negative Sentiment: The stock reached a new 52-week low after the earnings release, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the miss. Analysts including Robert W. Baird also lowered their expectations, adding pressure to the shares. SiteOne reaches new 1-year low

The stock reached a new 52-week low after the earnings release, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the miss. Analysts including Robert W. Baird also lowered their expectations, adding pressure to the shares. Negative Sentiment: The combination of the EPS miss, cost inflation or other operating pressures, and reduced price targets from Truist, KeyCorp and other analysts has weakened sentiment toward SiteOne’s near-term performance. SITE Q2 deep dive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $63,236.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,762.84. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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