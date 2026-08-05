Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,099 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 375,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,869 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $746,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007,968 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $407,705,000 after purchasing an additional 105,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $346,304,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.83 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 10.370-10.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BR

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $3.82 versus the $3.76 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, ahead of the $2.17 billion estimate. Broadridge Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS was $3.82 versus the $3.76 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, ahead of the $2.17 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and sales trends remained strong. Fiscal 2026 recurring revenue grew 8% to $4.88 billion, closed sales rose 6% to $305 million, and full-year adjusted EPS increased 12% to $9.60. Quarterly operating income also grew 10%, indicating continued operating leverage. Broadridge quarterly profit climbs on investor communications strength

Fiscal 2026 recurring revenue grew 8% to $4.88 billion, closed sales rose 6% to $305 million, and full-year adjusted EPS increased 12% to $9.60. Quarterly operating income also grew 10%, indicating continued operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management issued solid fiscal 2027 growth objectives. Broadridge expects constant-currency recurring-revenue growth of 6% to 8% and adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 12%. The company also highlighted investments in tokenization and agentic artificial intelligence, supporting its longer-term digital growth strategy. Broadridge fiscal 2027 outlook

Broadridge expects constant-currency recurring-revenue growth of 6% to 8% and adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 12%. The company also highlighted investments in tokenization and agentic artificial intelligence, supporting its longer-term digital growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns were increased. The quarterly dividend was raised 11.8% to $1.09 per share, or $4.36 annualized, marking the 20th consecutive annual increase. Broadridge also authorized a new $1.5 billion stock-repurchase program. Broadridge dividend increase and buyback

The quarterly dividend was raised 11.8% to $1.09 per share, or $4.36 annualized, marking the 20th consecutive annual increase. Broadridge also authorized a new $1.5 billion stock-repurchase program. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $10.37 to $10.75 brackets the $10.41 analyst consensus, making the outlook supportive but not clearly above expectations at the midpoint.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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