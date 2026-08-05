Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,473.44. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,992.35. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:NHI opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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