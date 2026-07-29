Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,175 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,908 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after buying an additional 187,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after buying an additional 920,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,433,052,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,758,000 after acquiring an additional 155,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: RCL reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $4.21, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.5% year over year to $4.83 billion, narrowly exceeding expectations. Results benefited from strong close-in demand, onboard spending, lower costs and favorable joint-venture performance. Royal Caribbean Group Reports Second Quarter Results Above Expectations and Raises Full-Year Guidance

RCL reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $4.21, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.5% year over year to $4.83 billion, narrowly exceeding expectations. Results benefited from strong close-in demand, onboard spending, lower costs and favorable joint-venture performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $17.73-$17.87, above the prior consensus near $17.32, and maintained third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26-$6.36. Management cited resilient demand, cost efficiencies and strong pricing as key drivers. Royal Caribbean Lifts Full-Year EPS Forecast on Strong Demand

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $17.73-$17.87, above the prior consensus near $17.32, and maintained third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26-$6.36. Management cited resilient demand, cost efficiencies and strong pricing as key drivers. Neutral Sentiment: RCL’s earnings beat was partially offset by an outlook adjustment: full-year revenue guidance was reduced to approximately $19.5 billion, below the roughly $19.6 billion analyst estimate. The company’s ability to convert strong close-in demand into sustained bookings will remain important for the stock.

RCL’s earnings beat was partially offset by an outlook adjustment: full-year revenue guidance was reduced to approximately $19.5 billion, below the roughly $19.6 billion analyst estimate. The company’s ability to convert strong close-in demand into sustained bookings will remain important for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Prolonged geopolitical uncertainty is pressuring bookings and led management to lower its revenue-growth forecast. Second-quarter EPS also declined from $4.38 a year earlier, while rising costs remain a risk to margins despite the improved full-year profit outlook. Royal Caribbean Cuts Revenue Outlook as Bookings Remain Pressured

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $322.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day moving average is $289.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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