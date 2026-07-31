Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,128 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $205.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.81 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $289.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.84, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted strong demand and performance from its TTR medicines. Alnylam Q2 2026 Earnings Call Shows TTR Strength

Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.84, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted strong demand and performance from its TTR medicines. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target to $357 from $510 but maintained a Buy rating, indicating that the analyst still sees substantial long-term upside despite the revised near-term outlook. Benzinga

Needham lowered its price target to $357 from $510 but maintained a Buy rating, indicating that the analyst still sees substantial long-term upside despite the revised near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company forecast 2026 revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, versus analyst expectations of approximately $5.6 billion. The range remains broadly near consensus, but the lower end signals reduced confidence in the pace of growth.

The company forecast 2026 revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, versus analyst expectations of approximately $5.6 billion. The range remains broadly near consensus, but the lower end signals reduced confidence in the pace of growth. Negative Sentiment: Alnylam lowered its fiscal 2026 guidance as demand for second-line use of Amvuttra normalized. Investors appear more focused on the weaker forward outlook and potential moderation in commercial momentum than on the quarterly EPS beat. Alnylam Lowers 2026 Outlook As Second-Line Amvuttra Demand Normalizes, Stock Tanks

Alnylam lowered its fiscal 2026 guidance as demand for second-line use of Amvuttra normalized. Investors appear more focused on the weaker forward outlook and potential moderation in commercial momentum than on the quarterly EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder-rights law firm announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations. Although the announcement does not establish wrongdoing, it adds legal and reputational uncertainty following the guidance reduction. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $445.48.

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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