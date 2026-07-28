Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,359,618 Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,359,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,610,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Vista Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vista Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.24.

View Our Latest Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of VIST opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm's fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vista Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vista Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vista Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here