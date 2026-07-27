Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 574,093 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 574,093 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Amphenol worth $401,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $152.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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