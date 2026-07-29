Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 632,459 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,019 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 632,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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