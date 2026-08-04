Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 467,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Frontier Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 251,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

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Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. Frontier Group's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Frontier Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings - Frontier Llc sold 11,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $84,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,706,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,486,987.20. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,050. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,811,670 shares of company stock valued at $84,843,756 in the last ninety days. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

See Also

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