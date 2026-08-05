Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd $PERI

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,968 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,278 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,012,000 after buying an additional 538,375 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 103,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on Perion Network and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perion Network

Insider Transactions at Perion Network

In other Perion Network news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $28,489.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,142 shares in the company, valued at $528,967.34. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $65,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company's stock.

Perion Network Price Performance

NASDAQ PERI opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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