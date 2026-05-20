Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,518,000 after buying an additional 840,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

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Datadog Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $215.68. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.20, a PEG ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 842,739 shares of company stock valued at $121,023,123 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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