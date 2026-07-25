L.B. Foster Company $FSTR Shares Sold by Teton Advisors LLC

Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,641 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 29,537 shares during the period. L.B. Foster accounts for approximately 1.9% of Teton Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of L.B. Foster worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 161.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,360,415 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded L.B. Foster from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised L.B. Foster from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Trading Down 0.7%

L.B. Foster stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. L.B. Foster Company has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company's operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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