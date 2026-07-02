LB Partners LLC Purchases 155,000 Shares of NIQ Global Intelligence plc $NIQ

LB Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. NIQ Global Intelligence makes up approximately 4.1% of LB Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LB Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of NIQ Global Intelligence worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,734 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Get NIQ alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at NIQ Global Intelligence

In other NIQ Global Intelligence news, insider James M. Peck acquired 118,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 424,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,580,077.69. This represents a 38.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIQ Global Intelligence

NIQ Global Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NIQ stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. NIQ Global Intelligence plc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. NIQ Global Intelligence had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIQ Global Intelligence plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIQ Global Intelligence

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIQ Global Intelligence, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIQ Global Intelligence wasn't on the list.

While NIQ Global Intelligence currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here