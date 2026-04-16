Lbp Am Sa Acquires 6,961 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,463,970,000 after buying an additional 69,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,204,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,291,957,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,680,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $985,111,000 after buying an additional 183,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $552,536,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 156,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $666.25.

View Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $634.00 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $647.03 and its 200-day moving average is $578.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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