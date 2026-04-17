Lbp Am Sa Buys 107,330 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 502.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,702 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,330 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 193,657 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,012,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.74.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9%

EW opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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