Lbp Am Sa Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 320.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Sysco were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the company's stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock's 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

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