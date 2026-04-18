Lbp Am Sa Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,721 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.08% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the energy company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the energy company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital set a $12.00 target price on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sunrun from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,691,667.25. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 707,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,369,419.50. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 76,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,013,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 384,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,128.50. The trade was a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 879,894 shares of company stock valued at $13,017,496 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business's revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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