Lbp Am Sa Sells 3,862 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in AON were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

AON Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:AON opened at $331.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.78.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. AON's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. AON's payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $443.00 to $402.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $401.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AON from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $398.00 to $397.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $381.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here