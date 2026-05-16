Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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