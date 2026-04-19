Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $992,000 in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 109.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock worth $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock worth $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 269,015 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,905.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company's stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $21,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $159.42.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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