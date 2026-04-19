Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 97.1% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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