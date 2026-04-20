Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,880 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $211.07 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $210.19 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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