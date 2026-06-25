Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $401.77 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.29 and a 200-day moving average of $486.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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