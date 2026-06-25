Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Article Title

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Article Title

Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted competitive and international setbacks, including reports of European customers moving away from Palantir, which may add pressure to the stock. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

PLTR opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.23.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here