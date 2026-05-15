Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 36,395 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,104 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Akamai Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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