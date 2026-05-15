Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 94,324 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,628,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,184,000 after purchasing an additional 194,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 223.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 97,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 526,552 shares of company stock worth $47,130,465 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here