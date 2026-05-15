Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 104,553 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,336 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.52% of COPT Defense Properties worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.2%

CDP opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.80. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report).

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