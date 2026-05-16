Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.01 Million Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,691 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 42,260 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings in Allstate were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Allstate by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Key Headlines Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research reports raised Allstate’s earnings estimates for 2026 through 2028, signaling improved profit expectations. Allstate estimates raised

Multiple Zacks Research reports raised Allstate’s earnings estimates for 2026 through 2028, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: A bullish analysis said market worries about auto margin pressure are likely overstated, citing resilient underwriting results and strong recent earnings. Seeking Alpha: Allstate market fears of an auto crash are unfounded

A bullish analysis said market worries about auto margin pressure are likely overstated, citing resilient underwriting results and strong recent earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Josh Brown also highlighted an insurance stock breakout, adding to the broader positive sentiment around the insurance group, though the note was not specific to operating fundamentals. MSN article on insurance breakout

Josh Brown also highlighted an insurance stock breakout, adding to the broader positive sentiment around the insurance group, though the note was not specific to operating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note trimmed FY2027 and FY2028 estimates for later periods relative to some earlier forecasts, which could temper enthusiasm for long-term growth. Allstate analyst estimate changes

Allstate Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ALL opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $222.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Further Reading

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