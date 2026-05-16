Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $8.41 Million Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings in Humana were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Humana from “strong sell” to “hold” , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Tickerreport.com

Zacks Research upgraded Humana from , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: One report highlighted a higher price target for Humana (HUM) , suggesting some analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Article

One report highlighted a higher price target for , suggesting some analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Humana, CenterWell and USAA partnered with the VFW on a national day of service supporting veterans experiencing homelessness, a positive brand event but not a direct earnings driver. Article

Humana, CenterWell and USAA partnered with the VFW on a national day of service supporting veterans experiencing homelessness, a positive brand event but not a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut near-term and FY2026/FY2027 earnings estimates in several updates, including FY2026 to $9.01 from $9.90 and FY2027 to $13.26 from $14.16, signaling softer profitability expectations. MarketBeat HUM page

Zacks Research in several updates, including FY2026 to $9.01 from $9.90 and FY2027 to $13.26 from $14.16, signaling softer profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: The same research house also projected a large loss in Q4 2026 and reduced estimates for several 2027 quarters, reinforcing concerns about earnings pressure ahead. MarketBeat HUM page

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $258.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Humana from $201.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $195.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $249.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $304.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $205.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.04. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Humana's payout ratio is 37.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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