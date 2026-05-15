Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 64,868 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,416 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 162.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,363 shares of the company's stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 528.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $783,820.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,500. The trade was a 8.86% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

Further Reading

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