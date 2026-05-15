Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,666 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $361.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $314.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.03. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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