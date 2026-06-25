Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,882 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,491 shares of the company's stock worth $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company's stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $801.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $816.66 and a 200-day moving average of $702.34. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.00 and a 12 month high of $927.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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