Legacy CG LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Legacy CG LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frankly Finances LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.46 and a 52-week high of $295.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $263.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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