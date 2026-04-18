Legacy CG LLC Takes $5.38 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy CG LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $341.46 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $344.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.57 and a 200-day moving average of $290.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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