Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $504.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $532.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin announced a collaboration with Ondas’ Sentrycs to integrate cyber-over-RF counter-drone technology into its Sanctum C-UAS platform, which could strengthen LMT’s position in the growing defense and anti-drone market. Article link

Lockheed Martin announced a collaboration with Ondas’ Sentrycs to integrate cyber-over-RF counter-drone technology into its Sanctum C-UAS platform, which could strengthen LMT’s position in the growing defense and anti-drone market. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains elevated around Lockheed Martin, suggesting the stock is on traders’ radar as defense spending and contract opportunities continue to support the broader sector. Article link

Investor attention remains elevated around Lockheed Martin, suggesting the stock is on traders’ radar as defense spending and contract opportunities continue to support the broader sector. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin teamed with European companies on a NATO simulation competition, reinforcing its international defense ties and technology presence, but this looks more like a strategic branding/development update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article link

Lockheed Martin teamed with European companies on a NATO simulation competition, reinforcing its international defense ties and technology presence, but this looks more like a strategic branding/development update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from The Motley Fool argues the recent decline may create value for long-term investors, but it does not point to a near-term business change. Article link

Commentary from The Motley Fool argues the recent decline may create value for long-term investors, but it does not point to a near-term business change. Negative Sentiment: LMT shares have been falling recently, with articles citing pressure tied to the war in Iran and a broader pullback in defense sentiment, which may be weighing on the stock today. Article link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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