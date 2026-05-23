Legato Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $397.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $361.62 and its 200-day moving average is $315.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here