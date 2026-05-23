Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,403 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,303,015,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,218,638,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

MA stock opened at $498.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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